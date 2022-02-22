Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 69,036 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,835 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 69,036 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

