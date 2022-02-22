Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,804 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $366.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $360.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 844,466 shares of company stock worth $298,977,897 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

