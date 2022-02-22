Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after buying an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.40. 890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.40 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

