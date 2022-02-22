Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 475.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock remained flat at $$166.76 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $141.28 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

