Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $512.58. 11,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

