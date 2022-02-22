CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CEVA were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $922.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4,014.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

