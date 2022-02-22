Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Champion Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.