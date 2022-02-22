Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

