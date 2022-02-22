Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $241.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

