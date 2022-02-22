Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

