Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.