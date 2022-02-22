Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 43,957 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,957 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CVB Financial worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

