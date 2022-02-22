Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.900-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,550. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

