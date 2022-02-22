China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COE opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,821 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.