Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$14.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$15.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.