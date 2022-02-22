CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $28.10 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

