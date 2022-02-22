Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 18,978 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.77% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,694,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3,454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,410,000.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,232,708. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

