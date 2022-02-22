Citigroup Inc. Has $101,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of XPH stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.82.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.