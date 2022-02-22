Citigroup Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 99,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CASS opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

