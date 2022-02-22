Citigroup Inc. Has $92,000 Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,047,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $372.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.