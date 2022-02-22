Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 225.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $486.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.92%. Research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

