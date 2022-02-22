Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,931 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

C traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 280,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,029. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

