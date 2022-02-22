Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,242 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 91.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 75.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BXC opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $831.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.08.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

