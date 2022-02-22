Citigroup Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $244.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.19.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.52. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

