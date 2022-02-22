City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 524 ($7.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. City of London Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450.60 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 507.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 515.95. The company has a market cap of £265.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66.

In related news, insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($323,677.41).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

