Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 281,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,897. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

