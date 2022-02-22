Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $3.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,758,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

