Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:CLG opened at GBX 872.79 ($11.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 710.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 743.06. The firm has a market cap of £894.28 million and a PE ratio of 39.64. Clipper Logistics has a 12-month low of GBX 530 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($12.38).

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other Clipper Logistics news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £7,933,710.96 ($10,789,760.59).

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Further Reading

