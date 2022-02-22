Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.09. 93,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,121. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,432,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $3,470,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

