Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGNX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.22.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

