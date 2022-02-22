Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.460-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.13.

CTSH traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,040. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

