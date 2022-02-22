Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Coherent by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Coherent by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 168,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Coherent by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.21. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

