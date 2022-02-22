Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,688. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $782.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

