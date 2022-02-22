Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $49,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.71. 149,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

