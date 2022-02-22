Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. 237,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

