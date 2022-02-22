Colony Group LLC Has $16.35 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 51.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $5,371,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,912.32. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,709. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,145.16 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,997.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,822.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

