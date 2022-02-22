Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $23,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $181.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.78.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

