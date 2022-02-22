Colony Group LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.49. 279,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.