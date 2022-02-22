Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,944. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

