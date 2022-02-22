Color Platform Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $377,846.88 and $23.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

