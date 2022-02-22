Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $721.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the lowest is $706.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $713.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.28. 13,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

