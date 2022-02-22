Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.14% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

