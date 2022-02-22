Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 23,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,140,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 391,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 321,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

