Comparing American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) & Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of American Bio Medica shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of American Bio Medica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and American Bio Medica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $225.10 million 0.40 -$59.99 million ($1.20) -1.83 American Bio Medica $4.15 million 0.44 -$800,000.00 N/A N/A

American Bio Medica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puma Biotechnology and American Bio Medica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 1 1 2 0 2.25 American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bio Medica has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and American Bio Medica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -19.29% -665.45% -19.53% American Bio Medica -14.92% N/A -19.50%

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats American Bio Medica on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat. Its products are related to urinalysis, oral fluids, alcohol testing, hair testing, pregnancy testing, and lab partners. The company was founded by Stan Cipkowski and Edmund M. Jaskiewicz on April 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Kinderhook, NY.

