Comparing White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $1.18 billion 2.65 $708.70 million $57.78 17.95 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 49.54% -7.73% -4.59% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.91%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Hippo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The NSM segment is a full-service managing general underwriting agency (MGU) and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance. The Kudu Segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment consists of the company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, WM Capital, its wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, WM Advisors, and its other intermediate holding companies, as well as certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital and other investments. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

