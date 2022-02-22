Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $220.35

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.35 and last traded at $220.35, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -920.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

