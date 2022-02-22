Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

