Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.