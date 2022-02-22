Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Constellium by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $21,178,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,455,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 654,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Constellium has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

