Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading Up 4.9%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.37. 16,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 377,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

