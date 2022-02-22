Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Acquires Shares of 1,545 Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter.

XSHD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

